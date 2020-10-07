We had a great start to the morning, with temperatures in the lower 70's.
Plan on another warm one, we will see high temperatures around 103. That is 11 degrees above average, we should be around 92 degrees this time of year.
Temps will fall to the upper 90's by the time we get to Friday in Phoenix.
Great news high temperatures will fall even more for Saturday with highs in the mid 90's and possibly even the upper 80's on Sunday.
So far we have seen 140 days of 100-degrees or higher. Yikes! The record to beat is 143. We will get very close to that this week and could beat it this morning.