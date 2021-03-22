Good Monday morning! Look for a high of 75 degrees today in the Valley. Partly sunny and breezy conditions can be expected. Winds will pick up today to between 10 and 20 miles per hour in the Valley.
There is a Red Flag Warning in effect in Southeastern AZ from 10am until 6pm for dry and windy conditions. Sustained winds there could reach 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.
Today's winds are on the backside of a departing low pressure system. Expect a few snow flurries in the White Mountains this morning, with clearing and sunshine this afternoon. The rest of the state should stay dry today.
Another spring storm moves in tomorrow with snow likely in the high country totaling 1 to 4 inches above 5500 feet. Winds will pick up statewide tomorrow as well. In the Valley, we've got a 40 percent chance for light, scattered showers Tuesday and a 20 percent chance for rain Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow.
The storm winds down on Wednesday throughout the day, but another spring storm targets Arizona Thursday. This one looks to take a more northerly track, meaning rain and snow is less likely from that storm. However, look for another round of windy weather Thursday as that front pushes through our state.
Temperatures in the Valley will fluctuate in the 70s most of this week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Tune in for your full forecast this morning on Good Morning Arizona!