A slow-moving spring storm is moving through the region, already impacting parts of Northern Arizona this morning. Temperatures are a bit cooler -- in the 40s -- as you head out the door in the Valley. In the high country, we've already got a bit of snow falling.
This is the beginning of several days of snowfall for high country spots like Flagstaff, where they could see up to 6 inches total between today and Saturday. Most areas above 6,000 feet will see 2-6 inches, while areas above 4,500 feet could see 1-3 inches. Snow levels this morning are near 4,500-5,500 feet.
The storm system is currently centered over Central California and will push several waves of unsettled weather through Arizona. Eastern Arizona, including the White Mountains, may pick up a few inches of snow by late Friday and early Saturday when the final wave pushes east.
For the Valley, rain is unlikely during the day today. We'll climb to a high of about 65 degrees today under partly cloudy skies. Rain is possible this evening, but the best chances are for the overnight and early morning hours.
Tomorrow morning, we've got a decent chance of a wet morning commute in the Phoenix Metro area. Rainfall totals should be fairly light, between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, there's a chance this storm could linger with additional rain and snow, especially during the morning hours. But by the afternoon, we should see more quiet conditions. Temperatures warm back to the 70s by Sunday and into early next week.
Tune in to "Good Morning Arizona" all morning for the latest on this morning's snow and the coming rain. I'm mapping out your full weekend forecast.