Good Wednesday morning! I'm tracking a spring storm that continues to bring rain and snow to parts of our state today.
In the Valley, we're likely done with the rain. Most neighborhoods only picked up very light showers yesterday from the storm, with Sky Harbor officially measuring a trace of rain. A stray light shower is possible this morning, but for the most part, the moisture has moved into Eastern Arizona.
In parts of Apache County, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 5pm today. For Northern Arizona, the snow continues this morning but should begin to wind down and shift east throughout the day. Snow levels are near 5500 feet this morning.
Look for a high of 73 today in the Valley under partly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions persist, but much windier weather arrives tomorrow.
On Thursday, a cold front approaches and a windy day is expected across the state. In the Valley, look for sustained winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Gusts could approach 40mph, and our fire danger will remain high with our lack of rain.
The system brings limited moisture, but the Valley has a slight chance for showers between Thursday night and Friday. Any precipitation would likely be light. Snow showers are possible in the high country with 1-3" above 6000 feet late Thursday and Friday.
This front will drop our temperatures to the upper 60s on Friday, but we rebound pretty quickly to the 80s by the weekend.
I'll have the latest on today and tomorrow's storm system all morning on Good Morning Arizona until 10am.