Good morning, Arizona! I'm tracking rain and snow across our state on this Tuesday morning as our latest spring storm moves through.
A strong cold front moved through late last night, with gusts of 39mph reported at Sky Harbor Airport, and a gust of 50mph in Springerville.
We also saw light rain in the Valley overnight, with a few lingering showers possible for the next few hours as well. Later today, we'll see lighter winds, clearing skies and a much cooler day. Look for a high of just 64 degrees, which is more than ten degrees below average for this time of year. We'll begin a warm-up tomorrow that brings us back to the 70s for Wednesday and to the low 80s for the rest of the workweek.
Snow continues this morning in the high country, where snow levels have dropped off to around 4000 feet behind the cold front. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Flagstaff area until 11am. While the heaviest snow there has already fallen before sunrise, lighter, scattered snow showers are still possible for the next few hours, adding another inch or so to the snow totals.
The heavier snow is moving east toward the Mogollon Rim and then to the White Mountains during the late-morning and early-afternoon hours. Spots like Show Low could pick up 1-3 inches of snow today.
Dry weather returns tomorrow through Saturday with high pressure building over our region. However, another storm looks to target Arizona Sunday and into early next week. We'll keep you updated as we get closer.
Be sure to tune in this morning for Good Morning Arizona, where I'm tracking the latest on today's Valley rain, snow-covered roads in the high country and the big cool-down.