A series of storms will bring some changes to our weather this week.
Today, look for a high of 68 degrees in the Valley with a 50 percent chance of showers. Winds will stay breezy between ten and 20 miles per hour. There is also a chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. A slight chance of showers continues overnight tonight and into tomorrow as well. Any rainfall outside of thunderstorms should be light, generally less than a tenth of an inch.
We will also see some snow in the high country totaling 1 to 5 inches above 5,500 feet. So far this season, Flagstaff has had 82.2" of snow. The average this time of year is 85.9." A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Kaibab Plateau and the Grand Canyon area all day, and for Eastern Arizona and the White Mountains from this evening through tomorrow evening.
The storm winds down and pushes into Eastern Arizona on Wednesday throughout the day, but another spring storm targets Arizona Thursday. This one looks to take a more northerly track, meaning rain and snow is less likely from that storm. But look for another day of windy weather Thursday with Valley winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.
I've got the latest on this week's changing weather all morning on Good Morning Arizona until 10am.