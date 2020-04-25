A spring heatwave is taking shape across Arizona as strong high pressure builds into the area from the Pacific.
Phoenix is on tap to hit the first 100 of 2020 this afternoon.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Valley and northern Pinal County.
During this time, heat related illnesses are possible for those outside without taking proper precautions like drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in shade and air conditioning.
Temperatures will remain in triple-digit territory across the Valley next week, with the hottest days expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Records will be challenged each afternoon.
The hottest temperature in April ever recorded was 105 degrees and that last happened in 2012.
We may break that record on Thursday with a forecast high of 106.
The normal high for this time of year in Phoenix is 88.
Statewide, highs will run 10 to 20 degrees warmer than normal this weekend through next week.
The mountains will see highs in the 80s and 90s with the mountain Valleys approaching 100 by the middle of next week.
It looks like conditions will finally cool a bit heading into next weekend, with Valley highs dropping back to the 90s.
Meanwhile, a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa County today. Those who have respiratory issues should limit outdoor activities, and everyone should refrain from using gas powered equipment.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 100 with sunny skies and light winds. Tonight will be most clear with a low of 70.
The record for today is 102, set in 1898.
Tomorrow, we'll see a high of 104.