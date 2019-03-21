Rain! Well, don't get too excited. Plan on some patchy showers this morning in the Phoenix area.
The better chance for rain will be in the mountains for your Thursday.
There is a better chance of showers up in the high country. We could even see some light snow above 6,000 feet Thursday morning.
Temperatures will also cool down tomorrow and stay below average through Saturday. Our average high this time of year is 78 degrees.
After the weekend we will see temperatures warm up quite a bit. We could see our first 90 degree temperatures next Tuesday!