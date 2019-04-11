The wind situation will get a little better for your Thursday!
Plan on a breezy day in Phoenix and the southern deserts.
It will still be a bit windy in southeastern Arizona with high fire danger.
High temps Thursday will top out around 79 degrees for Phoenix.
A weak system will swoop in for Friday and drop us to the mid 70s.
There is a slight chance for rain, but most of it will stay in the mountain north and east of the Valley.
We could see some spotty snow above 6500 feet with limited accumulations.
Have a great day!