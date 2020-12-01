We’ve got 103 days without measurable rain at Sky Harbor Airport. We’re still a long way from the record of 160 days in a row without rain, but we’re getting up there. While the 7-day forecast contains no chance for rain, we are looking at the possibility of a storm ending up in Arizona the weekend of December 12th. We can only dream.
In the meantime, we’re going to cool down the rest of this week because of a “backdoor” storm dropping our way from Montana. Colder air from that system will start filtering into the state tomorrow, and we may see a few late-week snow showers in eastern AZ. However, as mentioned, no rain is in the forecast for the Valley.
Highs will drop from the 70s on Wednesday to the mid-60s by Friday. But temps will rebound pretty quickly back into the 70s for this coming weekend.
The November we just finished was the 6th warmest on record. Those records go back to 1895. The average high for last month was 81-degrees. The average low was 55-degrees. The 30-day outlook for December looks like more of the same with warmer and drier than average conditions in the forecast.