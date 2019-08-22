Some relief from the record-setting heat begins today as high pressure weakens and humidity increases.
Afternoon highs around the Valley will be at or just below 110. Temperatures continue to come down through the weekend before climbing back to 110 territory next Tuesday.
Storms will increase in coverage across the high country through Friday. There's a chance outflows could generate an isolated storm in the Valley. Otherwise, drier air moves into the state again this weekend, limiting thunderstorm development through next week.
Ozone levels will improve today in Maricopa County. The High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is downgraded to an Ozone Health Watch. Those with respiratory issues should still limit outdoor activities.
For Phoenix today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 109 with a low of 84. For Friday, a sunny 105 with a 20 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms. This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny with highs around 103 to 104 and just a 10 percent chance of storms Saturday.