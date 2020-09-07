Strong high pressure is moving to the northwest this evening, in response to a low pressure system diving south from Canada to the northern Rockies.
This unusually cold trough and associated cold front will produce an early season snow for that part of the country, but Arizona will be impacted with much cooler temperatures and gusty winds.
There is a slight chance we may see some isolated showers or storms in eastern Arizona with this system Tuesday through Thursday, but until then, conditions are unfavorable for storm development as dry air remains in place.
Breezy to gusty winds can be expected across the state, Tuesday-Thursday as the system moves through.
National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the upper Colorado River Valley 10 am to 10 pm Tuesday.
North winds of 20-30 mph with gusts between 50-60 mph can be expected.
A wind Advisory is in place For Mohave, La Paz and Yuma counties from 10 am to 11 pm Tuesday.
Some very chilling mornings are expected across the high country starting Tuesday. Some cities morning temperatures could be at if not just above the freezing mark.
As for the deserts our morning lows will drop into the 60s and 70s starting Tuesday morning.
Afternoon highs will drop in the Valley to the low 90s by Wednesday afternoon.
In the high country, mountain cities will see highs in the 60s and lower elevations highs in the 70s.
High pressure builds back across the Desert Southwest by the end of the week, bringing a return of triple-digit heat.
No rain is expected in the Phoenix Valley over the next seven days.