Fog is developing Friday morning behind a storm that dropped widespread rain across Arizona on Valentines Day.
Rainfall totals around the Valley ranged from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Rainfall totals across the mountains of central and Northern Arizona ranged from a half inch to 2.5 inches. This has led to some heavy snow melt and flooding of creeks and streams, including Oak Creek near Sedona and Tonto Creek. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for portions of Yavapai and Coconino Co.
After the fog burns off, Friday should be a partly to mostly sunny day with warmer temperatures.
Another disturbance will drop temperatures and kick up winds Saturday in the Valley. There's also a potential for about one to two inches of snow in the Flagstaff area with this system.
A stronger storm will bring rain chances back to the Valley Sunday through Monday. This colder system will also drop snow levels down to as low as 3000 ft. Flagstaff could pick up and additional three to six inches of snow during this time.
A reinforcing shot of cold air will drop temperatures again early next week.
In Phoenix, look for morning fog, partly sunny skies and a high of 65 Friday with a low of 48. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 61 and a low of 43. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of evening showers and a high of 57 with a low of 44. Washington's Birthday Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers an a high of only 55 with a low of 39.