A very moist system is heading into Arizona for your Thursday!
Plan on showers today throughout Arizona, with some of the rainfall being heavy.
We’re not expecting much in the way of snow except at the very highest elevations of the state.
There could be a few isolated showers Thursday morning. But the main slug of moisture won’t make the Valley until Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts in the 1/2-inch to 1-inch range.
Some areas in the mountains could get 2 inches of rain or more, resulting in some flash flooding.
The northern portions of metro Phoenix are under a Flood Watch for Thursday, as well. Areas like Cave Creek, Carefree and New River are places to watch.
Thursday's highs will land in the upper 50s and low 60s.
With a chance for morning showers on Friday, we should see a high around 65 and then dry things out, a bit, for the weekend.