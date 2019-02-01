Storm on the way to Arizona will bring rain to west and northern Arizona tonight. Winds are already very gusty in Northern Arizona, with gusts ranging between 35-50 mph. expect those to continue through Sunday morning.
Rain in the Valley is expected to develop after midnight. Heaviest rain to hit between 5am and 7 am Sunday.
Snow levels will drop to 8000 feet Saturday with just a few inches expected. Heading into Sunday snow levels will drop to about 6000 feet with an 1" expected and 1-4" expected above 8000 feet.
Rainfall for the Valley as of right now anywhere from .25" to .50" of rain.
The unsettled weather pattern lingers into the start of next week, with a few more disturbances moving through the area Monday-Wednesday.
Chance for light showers and mountain shower is best with Wednesdays storm.