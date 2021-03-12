We're tracking rain this morning on Good Morning Arizona! Most of the Valley is waking up to showers. Rainfall amounts have been pretty light so far, with most neighborhoods picking up around a tenth of an inch of precipitation.
These light to moderate showers are pretty likely to continue for parts of the Valley off an on through the late morning hours. We'll likely see a lull this afternoon, but as the sun comes out, we could get enough instability to produce a few thunderstorms.
Then rain chances pick up again this evening through tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts should stay less than a quarter of an inch, except in thunderstorms, where we could see some higher amounts. Morning temperatures in the 40s will warm to about 62 degrees this afternoon.
Snow is falling in the High Country down to about 4500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the high country above 4500 feet until 6pm. Spots like Flagstaff could pick up an additional 4-6 inches of snow, on top of what fell yesterday. Travel in the high country could be dangerous today with the snow on the roadways and low visibility. The storm slowly transitions to parts of Eastern Arizona later today and tomorrow, when parts of the White Mountains pick up a few inches of snow.
Saturday, expect a slight chance of lingering showers in the Valley and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-’60s.
Sunday, the forecast for the big NASCAR race out in the West Valley looks really nice with sunny and warmer conditions. Highs should approach the low 70’s.
A cold front Monday could bring some gusty conditions to the Valley, but rain looks unlikely. Look for a warming trend next week as mid to upper 70’s should be possible by Wednesday.
Tune into Good Morning Arizona all morning until 10am. I'll be tracking the rain and snow showers and taking a closer look at that weekend forecast.