NORTHERN ARIZONA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Northern Arizona is seeing some major snowfall from one of the biggest storms in years.
As of 7 a.m. the National Weather Service said Flagstaff has gotten 7.5 inches of snow with more falling.
An inch of snow has been reported in Payson as of 7 a.m., according to NWS.
Prescott and Kingman have picked up about six inches of snow so far, according to NWS.
Snow is predicted to come down to elevations of 2500 feet with this storm producing the most widespread snow seen in years.
The heaviest snow will fall in the high country midday Thursday through midday Friday. Flagstaff could see up to 2 feet of snow with Payson and Pine at close to 3 feet of snow.
