NORTHERN ARIZONA (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Weather Service released its latest snowfall totals for Northern Arizona Friday evening.
It's still snowing east of Flagstaff, so some of these numbers will change over the next few hours.
"Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures," according to the National Weather Service. It also says on its data page not all of the data is official.
Each location lists the amount of snow, the time and date and the provider.
Apache County
Cove -- 20.0 In @ 1239 PM 02/22 (Public)
Fort Defiance -- 18.5 In @ 0900 AM 02/22 (Public)
Window Rock -- 17.0 In @ 1203 PM 02/22 (Public)
Steamboat Canyon -- 13.0 In @ 0208 PM 02/22 (Public)
Concho -- 13.0 In @ 1000 AM 02/22 (Public)
Nahata Dziil -- 11.0 In @ 1221 PM 02/22 (Public)
Springerville -- 10.0 In @ 1115 AM 02/22 (Public)
Vernon -- 10.0 In @ 1028 PM 02/21 (Public)
Coconino County
Forest Lakes -- 43.0 In @ 0300 PM 02/22 (Trained Spotter)
Munds Park -- 43.0 In @ 0534 PM 02/22 (Public)
Kachina Village -- 41.0 In @ 1112 AM 02/22 (Public)
Flagstaff Airport -- 40.3 In @ 0500 PM 02/22 (Official NWS Obs)
Mormon Lake -- 40.0 In @ 1015 AM 02/22 (Public)
Williams -- 38.0 In @ 0554 PM 02/22 (Public)
Downtown Flagstaff -- 29.5 In @ 0635 PM 02/22 (Trained Spotter)
Bellemont (Nws Flagstaff) -- 26.6 In @ 0500 PM 02/22 (Public)
Winona -- 18.0 In @ 0623 PM 02/22 (Public)
Sedona -- 18.0 In @ 0549 PM 02/22 (Trained Spotter)
Gila County
Washington Park -- 35.5 In @ 0956 AM 02/22 (Fire Dept/Rescue)
Natural Bridge -- 32.0 In @ 0500 PM 02/22 (COOP)
Payson -- 28.0 In @ 0900 AM 02/22 (Public)
Pine -- 25.0 In @ 0811 PM 02/21 (Public)
Wasington Park -- 25.0 In @ 1114 PM 02/21 (Public)
Star Valley -- 25.0 In @ 0954 AM 02/22 (Trained Spotter)
Navajo County
Linden -- 30.0 In @ 1133 AM 02/22 (Public)
Pinetop-Lakeside -- 24.5 In @ 0809 PM 02/21 (Public)
Heber-Overgaard -- 24.0 In @ 0227 PM 02/22 (Public)
Pinedale -- 24.0 In @ 1204 PM 02/22 (Public)
Show Low -- 24.0 In @ 1022 AM 02/22 (Public)
Taylor -- 22.0 In @ 1008 AM 02/22 (Public)
Snowflake -- 21.0 In @ 0156 PM 02/22 (Public)
Winslow -- 6.0 In @ 1025 AM 02/22 (Public)
Holbrook -- 5.0 In @ 0946 AM 02/22 (Public)
Yavapai County
Ponderosa Park -- 31.0 In @ 1200 PM 02/22 (Public)
Prescott Courthouse -- 28.0 In @ 0604 PM 02/22 (Public)
Iron Springs -- 27.0 In @ 0511 PM 02/22 (Public)
Prescott Valley -- 27.0 In @ 0930 AM 02/22 (Public)
4 W Chino Valley -- 26.0 In @ 0106 PM 02/22 (Public)
Chino Valley -- 23.0 In @ 1039 AM 02/22 (Public)
Walker -- 20.0 In @ 1031 AM 02/22 (Public)
Jerome -- 14.0 In @ 0229 PM 02/22 (Public)
Bagdad -- 14.0 In @ 1242 PM 02/22 (Public)
West Sedona -- 14.0 In @ 1129 AM 02/22 (Public)
Cordes Junction -- 14.0 In @ 1030 AM 02/22 (Public)
Cottonwood-Verde Villa -- 13.0 In @ 1127 AM 02/22 (Public)
Clarkdale -- 12.0 In @ 0937 AM 02/22 (Public)
Cornville -- 9.0 In @ 0730 AM 02/22 (Public)
Ash Fork -- 6.0 In @ 0645 AM 02/22 (Trained Spotter)
Middle Verde -- 6.0 In @ 0407 PM 02/22 (Public)
Rimrock -- 5.5 In @ 0240 PM 02/22 (Public)
Black Canyon City -- 2.0 In @ 0630 AM 02/22 (Public)
