KINGMAN (3 TV/CBS 5) -- Snow stranded drivers on Interstate 40 in Kingman Thursday morning as a powerful winter storm blew across Arizona.
“We’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Matthew Reynolds, one of the stalled drivers.
[THIS IS TO BLAME: Winter storm buries northern Arizona in snow, dumps hail & graupel near Phoenix]
Reynolds was headed to work in his Jeep Renegade, but he didn’t get far after pulling onto the Beale Street on-ramp.
“Oh I’d say about 100 feet in is where I knew there [were] problems,” Reynolds said. “Cars lined up. We were stuck there for four-and-a-half hours.”
Reynolds said the Arizona Department of Transportation helped people get off the freeway. Earlier in the day, the agency tweeted a warning to those hitting the roads despite the storm, and it was blunt - "leave prepared for the possibility that you’ll spend extended time in winter conditions due to road closures and extreme conditions.
AVOID TRAVEL during the winter storm. If you decide to travel, leave prepared for the possibility that you’ll spend extended time in winter conditions due to road closures and extreme conditions. #azwx #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/AK9T5fkJ2G— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 21, 2019
[FORECAST: Rain and snow continue across Arizona]
Now Reynolds is hunkered down at a Motel 6 for the night even though he’s light on winter clothes and has nowhere to buy them.
“If the stores were open I would, but sadly that’s not gonna happen today,” Reynolds said.
While he's not all that far from home, it's too far to get back in all the snow.
“I should get a medal for this,” Reynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.