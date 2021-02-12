The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northern and eastern AZ beginning at 3 pm Saturday. 2-5" of snow is expected in some areas over 6000 feet.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which publishes its predictions by September of the previous year says that the rest of this week into the middle of next, should be “sunny and cold” for Phoenix. For the state of Arizona for that matter. Today and tomorrow will be, essentially, mostly sunny and warmer than average. But Sunday, temps will dip down for a couple of days and remain at or below average thru Wednesday of next week. Not bad, almanac.
But it’s this troublesome rain and snow forecast which may lead to messing up the forecast done nearly six months ago. That, in and of itself, is sort of daring in these times of instant forecasts with saturated data. But there it is. We have a weak storm moving thru the state today producing a few isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains. And we have a stronger storm due in Saturday night into Sunday.
That storm, the second one, brings us the best rain chances, but not more than 30% for the Valley. And if you get any rain at your place, it won’t be much. However, the amount of snow in northern and eastern Arizona could be interesting as it appears much of the moisture is headed into those parts of the state. We can pin a forecast of 2-5” for Flagstaff and similar areas around 7000 feet in elevation. And with the wind expected to blow, it may seem a bit blizzardy at times. Still, it should all be over very quickly and by Sunday afternoon, most of the state will be enjoying sunny and cool conditions.
Did the almanac get it right?