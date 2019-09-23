FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Believe it or not, it snowed in the Flagstaff area on the first day of fall.
The National Weather Service said snow fell on the San Francisco Peaks Monday afternoon. The best estimate is snow and graupel fell to about 11,000 feet.
[RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your area? Check here]
While northern Arizona saw snow, the Phoenix area saw significant rain which brought flooding and even a tornado.
[RELATED: Storm floods roads in Apache Junction and across East Valley]