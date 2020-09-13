Smoke continues to pump into Arizona from wildfires burning to the West, and that will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than where they would be if skies were clear.
The thickest smoke will be in the southern half of the state, while the northern half will see less of a haze.
The good news with this smoke is that it is thousands of feet about the ground, so AZDEQ says it's not having a big impact on our air quality.
The smoke should gradually thin out over the next couple of days, as the wind flow starts to push in from the east and southeast.
This easterly and southeasterly flow will also help import some moisture into the mountains, so there's a chance of isolated storms in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona today, with storm chances as far west as Flagstaff on Monday.
High pressure situated near California and Nevada will track towards the northeast in the coming days.
This will allow afternoon highs to rise a few degrees above average through the week, but temps will stay below 110 in the Valley.
Once high pressure moves directly over Arizona Tuesday, storm chances will drop off and the state should stay generally dry for the remainder of the week.
In Phoenix today, look for smokey, hazy skies with a high of 102 and a low of 81. Dew points will generally be in the 40s.
For Monday, the haze will linger but not be as dense, with otherwise sunshine, a high of 104 and a low of 80.
The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with a high of 107.
No rain is in the forecast for the Valley for the next seven days.