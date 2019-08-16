The Valley is getting small break from the excessive heat this weekend before temperatures climb again next week.
Dry air to the west will scour out the higher humidity we're feeling this morning, so we're not expecting to see much in terms of storms for both Saturday and Sunday. The exception will be in southeast Arizona and the White Mountains where isolated storms are possible later this afternoon.
A fetch of clouds will roll in late tonight and into Sunday, but the clouds wont do much to bring down temperatures.
By early to the middle of next week, afternoon highs will approach record territory. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday across Metro Phoenix and the rest of our southern deserts.
Slim storm chances return to the picture late next week as some moisture streams back into the state.
For Phoenix today, look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 108 and a low of 83. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 107. We're up to 110 Monday, 114 Tuesday and 115 Wednesday.