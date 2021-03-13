The slowing-moving storm tracking through Arizona will impact our state for one more day before skies clear out and temperatures briefly warm-up.
Rain and snow will mainly be confined to the eastern half of Arizona today.
For the Valley, there's a 20 to 30 percent of showers until this afternoon, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and occasional breezy winds.
Snow levels are at about 3500 feet today, with an additional one to three inches of snow possible above 5500 feet along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains.
Rainfall totals from this entire event around the Valley are ranging from 0.20" to close to a half inch.
Snowfall totals are ranging from over a foot in Flagstaff, to about a half a foot or less in the White Mountains.
Temperatures will remain on the chilly side today, with highs statewide running 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year.
In the Valley, we'll top out at around 63 degrees this afternoon with a low tonight of 45.
Sunshine returns on Sunday as weak high pressure builds across the state.
Afternoon highs should return to near normal levels for Sunday and Monday, with the Valley hitting the low to mid 70s.
Another weather system will then create gusty winds Monday and drop temperatures again Tuesday.
Wind gusts statewide will range between 30 and 50 mph on Monday.
Temperatures will drop to about 10 degrees below normal on Tuesday, with Valley highs only hitting the mid 60s.
This should be a dry system for most areas, with the mountains potentially only seeing light snow showers Monday night.
High pressure strengthens again across the region Wednesday through next weekend, and a big warming trend will take shape.
Afternoon highs will be near normal Wednesday, then about five to 10 degrees above normal heading into the weekend.
We'll see temperatures rise to the mid 70s Wednesday, the low 80s Thursday and the upper 80s Friday.