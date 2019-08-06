A rather interesting monsoon day with model runs that are confounding the experts at the National Weather Service and down at the University of Arizona. It seems like a portion of the atmosphere is ripe for some decent thunderstorm development, yet at the surface, especially around metro Phoenix, there seems to be a small, stable air mass in place. It will be interesting to watch this unfold.
Current forecasts peg our chance for afternoon or evening storms at about 20%. If the storms do develop, they will be very short-lived, but could produce brief, heavy rains. We think that the chance for storms will go downhill rapidly around the Valley by sunset.
After that, we get a couple of days with minimal rain chances, Thursday and Friday, and highs around 102-105. For the weekend, we’re doing to keep a 20% chance for thunderstorms in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs right around 100.