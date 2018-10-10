Rain chances are in the forecast each day through early next week as a trough remains across the desert southwest.
Several disturbances will rotate into Arizona through Thursday. Remnant moisture from former Hurricane Sergio will slightly impact our area Friday. Then, a cut off low pressure system will develop this weekend and meander across Arizona through at least Wednesday of next week. All of these elements will bring off and on showers, but rainfall totals will not be significant.
We could see about a few one-hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain through the weekend in the Valley. The mountains may see about a quarter to a half inch of rain.
This trough will keep temperatures cooler than normal as air filters into Arizona from the north. Highs will be about ten degrees below normal.
In Phoenix, look for a slim chance of showers, otherwise mostly clear skies with a low of 64 Thursday morning. For Thursday afternoon, a 30 percent chance of showers with a high of 81. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 80. Highs will be in the low 80s this weekend with a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Michael made landfall today as a category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph at Mexico Beach, FL. On the other side of the country, Sergio is currently a tropical storm and continues to weaken over the cooler Pacific waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.