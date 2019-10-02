A westerly flow in the upper atmosphere will continue to bring rather seasonal, dry weather to Arizona through the weekend. Temperatures will warm a bit, but pretty much stay at or just above average. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-90s while on the weekend we’ll be a bit warmer than that.
No rain is in the forecast for the Valley into next week. However, we are seeing a ridge of high pressure building into the desert southwest. That could mean warmer temperatures and, eventually, a brief return of triple digit temperatures. However, we don’t have in the forecast and are cautiously optimistic we’ve see our last 100 this year.