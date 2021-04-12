Happy Monday! We're looking at a weather pattern change for the new week ahead.
The Valley topped out in the low 90s Sunday under partly cloudy skies. We'll top out again near about 92 degrees today under clear skies. Morning temperatures are pretty mild in the 60s around town.
A trough of low pressure moving onshore in the Pacific Northwest will sweep by to the north of Arizona this week. That means no rain or snow, with another dry week ahead, but some wind and slightly cooler weather.
Our windiest day this week looks to be Tuesday with widespread gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour across the state. There's a Fire Weather Watch in effect Tuesday for Mohave County and for the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains on Wednesday. Continued breeziness can be expected statewide, including in the Valley, through Thursday.
Temperatures will also slightly lower between today and Thursday. Look for low 90s both today and tomorrow, but mid 80s by Thursday. The average high for this time of year is about 84 degrees, so we'll be close to that for a day or two before likely warming back up to the low 90s for next weekend.
I'm tracking your full forecast for the new week ahead all morning on Good Morning Arizona until 10 A.M.