Not expecting much as fr as storms around Arizona tonight or Sunday as dry air from the west takes over our region.
Clouds will continue to roll in late tonight and into Sunday, but the clouds won't do much to bring down temperatures.
By early to the middle of next week, afternoon highs will approach record territory. Tuesday and Wednesday in Phoenix we could tie if not set new day time high records both days.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday across Metro Phoenix and the rest of our southern deserts.
Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for Tuesday through Thursday for Mohave County.
Slim storm chances return to the picture late next week as some moisture streams back into the state.