Another amazing day is on the way for the valley of the sun!
Temps today will climb to around 79 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
We will warm up a tad by Thursday, with highs climbing to around 83 degrees.
The 80's will be short-lived though, as moisture from Hurricane Sergio will head toward the state.
We will NOT see a repeat of Hurricane Rosa which brought record rain and flooding to Phoenix.
Plan on around a 30% chance for rain Friday with cloudy conditions in Phoenix.
We will hold on to rain chances for your Saturday, but should be dry by Sunday.
Have a great day!
