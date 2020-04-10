Look for possible rain chances on Saturday before we warm up next week.

Another great day is on tap for Phoenix with highs temps below normal.

Plan on a high of around 78 degrees today with partly cloudy skies.

A weak storm system will pass by the state Saturday bringing increased rain chances.

We have a 30% chance to see some rain in the Valley late Friday into Saturday.

High temps will fall a bit too for Saturday, down to 73 degrees.

Sunday looks dry and warmer with temps in the upper 70s.

Monday holds a slight chance for rain but then it is sunny and warm after that.

By the end of next week our temps climb to the upper 80s.

 

