Another great day is on tap for Phoenix with highs temps below normal.
Plan on a high of around 78 degrees today with partly cloudy skies.
A weak storm system will pass by the state Saturday bringing increased rain chances.
We have a 30% chance to see some rain in the Valley late Friday into Saturday.
High temps will fall a bit too for Saturday, down to 73 degrees.
Sunday looks dry and warmer with temps in the upper 70s.
Monday holds a slight chance for rain but then it is sunny and warm after that.
By the end of next week our temps climb to the upper 80s.