Hard to believe we had rain on Christmas Day last year! No such luck this year with a dry holiday week ahead. A rather slight cooling trend through Wednesday with another passage of a dry system to our north. Mostly clear skies for your Tuesday night and Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. Temps will drop by 10-15 degrees in the High Country.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look to be warmer than the average high of 65 degrees. However, there will be partly to mostly cloudy skies both days with a cut-off low off the California coast spinning up some moisture, but just in the form of clouds over the forecast area.
The weekend looks sunny and dry as a westerly, or zonal flow seems to dominate our weather pattern once again. But by Sunday night into earlier next week, look for our weather pattern to include a chance of precipitation. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!