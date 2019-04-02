After a gusty afternoon, winds should calm down this evening. High clouds will still stream across the night sky and overnight temperatures will cool us down as a week weather maker sweeps across Arizona.
The system will increase clouds and bring afternoon temperatures back down to normal for Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately it doesn't last long.
High pressure will build back into the region Thursday and temperatures will jump 5 degrees above normal and then 10 degrees above normal by the weekend.
Saturday begins the chance for the first 90 degree day of 2019 in the Valley and the weekend also brings some of the warmest temperatures so far.
In 2018 we hit our first 90 on March 31st with a high of 92, which is when we usually see temperatures like that. In 2019 we are going to be about a week late.