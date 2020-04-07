A Pacific storm system is making its way toward Arizona. As a result, we’ll see some changes beginning tomorrow around the Valley. Clouds will be on the increase and it will be quite breezy at times. Also, by Wednesday afternoon, there’s a slight chance for showers that will run into Thursday morning. The storm is weakening as it comes on shore in southern California, and most of the rain that falls in our state will be along the Colorado River in western AZ.
Rainfall amounts around the Valley will be minimal. In fact, most of the rain gauges around metro Phoenix probably won’t get any measurable rain. By late week, the storm will drift into southern Arizona bringing some decent chances for rain in areas mainly south of Tucson.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be around 70 degrees. But by the weekend, the storm will move east and a quiet weather pattern will settle into the state. For the weekend, expect highs in the 70s on Saturday and on Easter Sunday, we should get to the low-80s.