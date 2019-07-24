(3TV/CBS 5) -- It was nice to see some showers in the Valley this morning; this afternoon a few clouds are sticking around and the humidity is high.
We will only see a slight chance of storms here in the Valley this afternoon and evening. There is a better chance of storms in the mountains and south-central Arizona.
High pressure will center itself right over the top of us and bring down the chances of storms through the weekend.
The high temperatures will increase, as well, getting above 110 both Friday and Saturday.
Just a reminder there is another High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa County through Thursday.