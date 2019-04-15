A storm system moving into Arizona will bring some cooler temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday across metro Phoenix. And we’ll have a slight chance for a few showers by Tuesday night into Wednesday. Any moisture would be very light and amount to less than 1/10” of an inch of rain. After the storm passes, high pressure will build back into the state warming us right back up.
By Thursday, we’ll warm back into the 90s and near 100 on Friday. But the warmth will stop there and temperatures will moderate next weekend.