Another hot day around metro Phoenix as an excessive heat warning continues until 8 pm. Already, early afternoon temperatures were hovering just below 110 while the morning low of 90 tied a record for the date, as the warmest low in Phoenix on this date. We’re working on some night time thunderstorm chances as well, but with the season being so slow, it’s difficult to come out and make a strong forecast for rain. However, some of our favored models are showing much agreement that we’ll at least get an outflow boundary with some dust tonight (after 6 pm) and that could trigger some thunderstorms. The chances for storms favors the east Valley at this point.
Tomorrow, we’ll see the atmosphere stabilize and are forecasting a high of 105 with no storms. Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued yet another Excessive Heat Warning, even though Friday the temperatures are marginal for such an alert.
The weekend is expected to be dry but by Labor Day itself, we’ll introduce a 20% chance for monsoon storms into the forecast and keep it there into the middle of next week.