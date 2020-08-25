Hazy conditions continue around much of central Arizona and the state, the smoke from wildfires both in Arizona and California. And the ridge of high pressure aloft continues to squeeze us with excessive heat, the weather service has extended those warnings into Thursday night. We see only slight chances for thunderstorms in the Valley the rest of this week with highs in the 108-112 range.
However, late in the week and early next week we anticipate a surge of moisture into the state, mainly from the south. That could help to trigger a number of thunderstorms statewide and will increase our chances for rain around the Valley. However, it’s just a bit early to try and fine tune the arrival of that moisture and where the thunderstorms will form. We should be able to zero in on that over the next couple of days.
In the meantime, the haze and smoke seems to be keeping temperatures down a bit. At 12:30, the temps was “only” 106 degrees. The last couple of days we’ll been well into the 110s by then.
In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Laura has strengthened to category 4 and is expected to come on shore overnight to night in western Louisiana. The hurricane has surprised hurricane forecasters with it’s rapid increase in intensity.