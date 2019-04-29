Big changes in the weather for back to work Monday as an area of low pressure tracks into Arizona from the Pacific.
This system is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the state through Tuesday morning.
For the Valley, skies will be generally cloudy through the first half of the day with light showers possible from mid-morning through the afternoon. As sunshine breaks through the clouds, daytime heating may produce a thunderstorm or two. Rainfall totals will be low, ranging from a few one-hundredths to a tenth of an inch, with higher totals where thunderstorms develop.
In the high country, showers and storms will be more widespread, with rainfall totals ranging from a tenth to a half inch. Snow showers will be possible for the highest elevations above 8500 feet.
Winds will also be gusty statewide, with the strongest southerly gusts at 35 mph in northern and western Arizona. The Valley may see gusts of up to 25 mph. Fire danger increases, thanks to the wind and lightning from thunderstorms.
Morning temperatures are starting off warm and wont fluctuate much through the day. Valley afternoon highs will only reach the low 80s.
Sunshine returns Tuesday, but Valley highs remain in the 80s through Wednesday. A warm up to the low and mid 90s moves in for Friday and into the weekend.