Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today as an area of low pressure tracks from the Gulf of California to Northern Mexico.
The greatest coverage of storms will be through Yavapai and Gila counties, but the Valley also has chances of seeing storms drift in from the mountains, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Any storms that develop have the potential to produce brief heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and small hail.
As of early Sunday morning, Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up .03" of rain from this storm. The average rainfall for the entire month of May is .11".
By Monday, high pressure will help dry out and warm up the Valley, but lingering moisture in the high country will keep shower and storm chances around each afternoon through Tuesday.
Temperatures will climb to around 100 in Metro Phoenix Wednesday before an approaching Pacific trough kicks up winds and ushers in cooler air for the end of the week. Highs around the Valley will drop to the 80s again by Friday.
For Phoenix today, look for partly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of storms with a high of 84. Tonight, a 20 percent chance of storms with a low of 65. For Monday, sunny skies with a high of 93. A mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 97, and a partly cloudy Wednesday with a high of 100.