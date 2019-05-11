A mostly sunny and cooler than normal day for mid-May is on tap for the Valley, with showers and storms expected in the high country.
A low pressure system off the coast of California tracks to Baja today and northern Mexico Sunday. As it does, showers and storms will become numerous in the mountains of Arizona. Rainfall totals today will range from a quarter to half inch, with isolated amounts of one inch possible. Some storms may produce strong winds, small hail and lightning.
In the Valley, rain and thunderstorm chances enter the forecast tonight through Sunday. While rain and storms are expected to be isolated, there is also the potential for hail, lightning and strong winds with storm development Sunday.
The low pressure system is out of the area by Monday, but lingering moisture and daytime heating will be enough to keep showers and storms around in the high country for early next week.
Meanwhile, high pressure building into the region will dry out the Valley and heat temperatures up. Metro Phoenix will flirt with 100 degree highs Wednesday.
Another low pressure system is expected to impact the region by the end of next week, bringing another cool down and unsettled weather back to Arizona.
For Phoenix today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 85. Tonight, a 20 percent chance of showers and storms with a low of 66. Storm chances continue into Sunday at 20 percent, otherwise a partly to mostly cloudy day with a high of 84 and a low of 65. Sunshine returns Monday with a high of 91.