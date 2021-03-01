Plan on a high of around 71 degrees later today. Highs will warm to around 80 by Wednesday. We will see a chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday. Best chance will be overnight. Temps will return to the 70s for Thursday and move back to the 80s by the end of the week.

A chilly start to our day today with a low of just 39 degrees this morning.  This is the first time we have had a low in the 30's in the month of March since 2002.  

We will see plenty of sunshine today with a high of 71 degrees, that is 2 degrees below our average.    Temperatures warm up to close to 80 both Tuesday and Wednesday. 

We will see a low pressure system move thru our state late Wednesday and Thursday that will cool things down and bring a chance of light showers here in the valley. 

Temps will return to the 70s for Thursday and move back to the 80s by the end of the week.

 

