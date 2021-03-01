A chilly start to our day today with a low of just 39 degrees this morning. This is the first time we have had a low in the 30's in the month of March since 2002.
We will see plenty of sunshine today with a high of 71 degrees, that is 2 degrees below our average. Temperatures warm up to close to 80 both Tuesday and Wednesday.
We will see a low pressure system move thru our state late Wednesday and Thursday that will cool things down and bring a chance of light showers here in the valley.
Temps will return to the 70s for Thursday and move back to the 80s by the end of the week.