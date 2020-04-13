Another round of passing clouds and below average temperatures today, we will see a high today of 78 degrees - our average high is 83.
A weak disturbance is already bringing with it some rainfall north of the valley, we will see a slight chance of rain thru the evening here in the valley. Most of the rain will stay north of us tonight. Snow levels in Arizona should stay about 7000 feet, with minimal accumulations.
We dry things out for Tuesday and beyond with a warming trend ahead. Highs for the end of the week will approach 90 degrees. We haven't hit 90 yet this year, on average our first 90 degree day is on March 31st.
Wednesday temps climb to the low 80's and by Thursday and Friday Valley highs should hit 88 degrees.
Be safe and have a great Monday.