There's a potential for severe weather later today as monsoon moisture increases and a weather disturbance from Mexico tracks into the area.
The Storm Prediction Center has central and southern Arizona, including Metro Phoenix at a marginal risk for severe weather today in the form of damaging winds and potentially pockets of flooding. There's also the threat of blowing dust and plenty of lightning in the Valley, along with small hail in the mountains.
Storms will first develop along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains after 11 a.m. Storms will then develop south of the Valley into Pima County. Timing for Valley storms would be after 4 p.m. and before 11 p.m.
Storm chances continue at 20 percent for the Valley Sunday as the weather disturbance remains in eastern Arizona before tracking into New Mexico later that day.
A trough from the northwest tracking into the region Monday through early Tuesday will keep Valley storm chances at 20 percent both those days.
Humidity is increasing today, with Valley highs around 105 this afternoon with gusty winds late day and this evening. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny before the storms move in.
By Sunday, temperatures tumble to the upper 90s for the Valley and should remain in the upper 90s through Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the 70s.