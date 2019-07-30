Strong thunderstorms swept into the east Valley late Tuesday afternoon, with up to ¾” of rain and wind gusts of 68 miles an hour. A classic downburst produced the heavy rain and high winds. There were reports of downed trees and power outages and flights were delayed at Sky Harbor Airport.
As rain moved across the central portions of the Valley, the storm weakened and, as of 6:30pm, not much rain had made it into the west Valley. Temperatures also dropped with the rain with some locations dropping into the 70s after we were running in the 105-108 degree range before the rain hit.
Scattered thunderstorms and showers will continue for the next several hours. And there’s still a very good chance for a line of early morning storms to move into the Valley from the southeast, the same direction of today’s storms.
Rain chances stay in the forecast through Thursday. Then we’ll dry things out and get hot again, with weekend highs around 110.