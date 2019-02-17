A winter storm will bring significant snow to the mountains of Arizona, showers to the Valley and cold temperatures statewide Sunday and Monday.
Snow showers from a disturbance associated with the strong low pressure system tracking south from the Pacific Northwest are falling into northern Arizona this morning. Snow will become more widespread this afternoon, with the heaviest snow overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all mountain communities Sunday morning through Monday evening for treacherous driving conditions. Snow levels are expected to drop to as low as 3000 feet, with places like Flagstaff picking up nine to 13 inches of snow, six to 10 inches for Show Low, five to nine inches for Prescott and Sedona, seven to 11 inches for Payson and two to four inches for Williams.
For the Valley, skies will be partly sunny Sunday with rain chances Sunday night through Monday. Rainfall totals should be low, likely less than a tenth of an inch for those who receive the wet weather.
Another stronger storm is expected to track into Arizona Thursday and Friday of the upcoming week. This should bring another round of substantial snow for the mountains with higher rainfall totals for the Valley that will range from a half inch to an inch.
Temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal for the entire week.
For Phoenix Sunday, look for partly sunny skies during the day with a high of 58, and a 40 percent chance of showers at night with a low of 44. Monday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers, a high of 54 and a low of 38. Highs remain in the 50s for the remainder of the week with lows in the 30s. Rain chances between 60 and 40 percent return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.