Several storms will hit Arizona over the next seven days with rain, snow, wind and cold temperatures.
The first disturbance brings snow to northern Arizona Saturday morning. Flagstaff may pick up one to three inches of snow. This disturbance will also keep clouds around the Valley for the first half of Saturday. Winds will be breezy statewide, with the Valley seeing wind gusts of around 20 mph this afternoon.
A second stronger storm will move into Arizona Sunday evening through Monday evening. Snow levels will drop to 3000 feet. Places like Flagstaff could get nine to 15 inches of snow, while Prescott and Payson may see five to ten inches. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all mountain communities above 4000 feet for dangerous driving conditions during this time.
Meanwhile, the Valley has a chance of rain Sunday evening through Monday, but rainfall totals may only be around a tenth of an inch.
The third storm looks to be the most potent. This one is set to impact Arizona Thursday and Friday with more Valley rain and mountain snow.
Cold temperatures will also settle into Arizona. This weekend through all of next week, highs will be about ten to 15 degrees colder than normal.
For Phoenix Saturday, look for morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and breezy winds with a high of 61 and a low of 42. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of evening showers and a high of 58 with a low of 43. Washington's Birthday Monday will include a 30 percent chance of showers, partly cloudy skies and a high of 55 with a low of 38.