Here comes the dangerous heat!
Temperatures in Phoenix will climb to 111 degrees for your Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch because of the heat heading this way. The watch takes effect Thursday at 10 a.m. and remains through at least Friday at 8 p.m. for metro Phoenix.
Plan on spotty mountain storms for today north of Phoenix.
Our monsoon high pressure will move toward New Mexico over the next several days. Monsoon moisture from the Gulf will move into Arizona.
It's not a slam dunk, but we could see storms in the Valley this weekend.
This will be an uncomfortable week, as temperatures will stay above 110 for the next seven days.
Stay cool and have a great day!