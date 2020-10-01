It’s hard to believe, but the average high in the Valley is in the mid-90s right now and we continue with temperatures in the afternoons nearly 10-degrees above that. Highs will moderate as we head toward the weekend and early next week, but will most likely stay above 100. With Day 134 of 100s in the books on Thursday, it seems likely we’ll break the old record of 143 days of 100s, which was set in 1989.
We also look back on September on this first day of October. According to the National Weather Service, it was the third warmest September on record. And with only a trace of rain, we tied for one of the driest years. The 30-day outlook for October is also calling for warmer-than-normal temps and not much in the way of decent rain chances.
Highs on Friday in the Valley will be around 105 degrees. For the weekend, we’ll be in the 102-104 range. And early next week, look for highs around 100-102. The glimmer of good temperature news is that the morning hours, as fleeting as they are, still bring temps in the mid-70s. And it’s likely we’ll be closer to 70 degrees or even the upper-60s sometime next week.
The record high for Thursday is 107, which was set in 1980.