A westerly flow in the upper atmosphere will continue to bring us very seasonal weather thru the weekend into next week. High temps won’t vary much at all and will be in the 104-106 degree range for the most part. That’s just a bit above normal.
The monsoon begins on Saturday, being June 15th when the Weather Service locally deems the season to have started. However, don’t expect much rain anytime soon. We’re still thinking that the monsoon will arrive late for metro Phoenix, and not bring us much rain through July. But by the end of August into September we’re expecting the rain to pick up and probably we’ll end up with above average monsoon rain. However, the farther north in the state, the more tenuous the rain forecast becomes.
And here’s our DVR alert for our special program, Monsoon 2019. It airs Saturday afternoon at 4:30.